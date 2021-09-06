Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,200 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Axonics were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 35.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 83.7% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics by 24.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axonics in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $77.21 on Monday. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $78.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.06.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $81,747.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,477.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,447,903. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

