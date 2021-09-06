Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Holdings Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Graham were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Graham by 1.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Graham by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GHC opened at $601.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $376.20 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.37.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

