Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,042,000 after buying an additional 1,113,235 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 55,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after buying an additional 59,679 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $366,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,732 over the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $36.71 on Monday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

