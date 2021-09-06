Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,124,000 after purchasing an additional 25,223 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Trinity Industries by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 16,085 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Trinity Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Trinity Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.33. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.66.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

