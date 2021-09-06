Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 45.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Century Communities by 190.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities stock opened at $70.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

