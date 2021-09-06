Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stock Holdings Increased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 745.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000.

In other Sally Beauty news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.26. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

