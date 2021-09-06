Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HVT opened at $36.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.64. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. Research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

