Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,307 Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 46.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 15.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RSI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of RSI opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of -1,549.00. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

