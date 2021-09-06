Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $118.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.61. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $83.04 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

