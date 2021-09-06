Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,019,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,493,000 after purchasing an additional 291,515 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 969,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,766,000 after purchasing an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kennametal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 132,090 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kennametal by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,110,000 after acquiring an additional 103,485 shares during the period.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $37.64 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kennametal Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure. The Industrial segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services.

