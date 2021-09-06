Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) vs. PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) and PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and PACCAR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A PACCAR $18.73 billion 1.57 $1.30 billion $3.74 22.57

PACCAR has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IV and PACCAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A PACCAR 7.90% 16.52% 6.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of PACCAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of PACCAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Churchill Capital Corp IV and PACCAR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A PACCAR 1 6 4 1 2.42

PACCAR has a consensus target price of $103.27, indicating a potential upside of 22.32%. Given PACCAR’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PACCAR is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Summary

PACCAR beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc. is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands. The Parts segment distributes aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles. The Financial Services segment provides finance and leasing products; and services provided to truck customers and dealers. The company was founded by William Pigott Sr. in 1905 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

