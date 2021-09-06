Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock opened at $85.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $90.01. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

