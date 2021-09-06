New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 388 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of JOYY worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after purchasing an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of JOYY by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,260 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY opened at $64.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $148.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 0.80.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). JOYY had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.12%.

YY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

