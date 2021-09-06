Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Position Lowered by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triton International were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Triton International by 58.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Triton International in the first quarter worth about $242,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $55.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.61. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

