New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,465 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,307 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $23.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.