Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 699.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

