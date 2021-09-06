Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,684 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $2,401,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter worth about $2,358,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 50,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 279.1% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the period.

Shares of POCT opened at $29.24 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82.

