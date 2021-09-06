Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 930,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 94,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 15,831 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.19. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

