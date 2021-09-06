New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 31,166 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,166 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of Federated Hermes worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,215,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,655,000 after buying an additional 801,494 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,109,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 828.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after buying an additional 323,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 273,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 440,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

FHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 5,977 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $194,670.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 310,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,942.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

