Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 34,533 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCOM. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 19.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,205 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $3,310,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.24 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

