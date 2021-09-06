Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 42.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,311 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Argan by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after buying an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Argan in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Argan during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Argan during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Argan by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

AGX stock opened at $47.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $126.34 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

