Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Cut to $265.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $193.56 on Thursday. Five Below has a 12 month low of $121.79 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.25.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.