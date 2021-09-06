Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $90.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.76.

CHWY stock opened at $76.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.09. Chewy has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.93.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,016,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Chewy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,474,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 606.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 584,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,581,000 after purchasing an additional 501,682 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 661,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 389,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,150,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,740,000 after purchasing an additional 268,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

