Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells $1,583,127.72 in Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 254,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $1,583,127.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,362,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,660,448.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

PGEN stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Security LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after buying an additional 421,678 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,816,000 after buying an additional 726,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 22.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 334,776 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

