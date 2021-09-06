Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.25 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post $733.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $722.20 million to $742.56 million. Energizer reported sales of $763.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 73.22% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

Shares of ENR opened at $39.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 305.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.64. Energizer has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $52.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Energizer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

