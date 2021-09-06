Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Venus Concept by 107.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Venus Concept news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948 in the last quarter. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

