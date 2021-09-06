Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,891 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Infosys by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.04. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

