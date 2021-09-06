Smithson Investment Trust (LON:SSON) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,966.00

Smithson Investment Trust PLC (LON:SSON) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,966 ($25.69) and last traded at GBX 1,960.55 ($25.61), with a volume of 66597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,950 ($25.48).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,857.72.

Smithson Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:SSON)

Smithson Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Fundsmith LLP. The fund invests public equity markets of United Kingdom. It invest in shares issued by small and mid sized companies with a market capitalization between Â£500 million to Â£15 billion. Smithson Investment Trust plc was formed on 19 October 2018 is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Smithson Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smithson Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.