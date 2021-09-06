Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,629,000 after buying an additional 201,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 27.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 10.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,029,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after buying an additional 193,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,857,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,200,000 after buying an additional 185,257 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.63. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

