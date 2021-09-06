New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 22,829 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,702,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,343,000 after acquiring an additional 347,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,228,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,050,000 after purchasing an additional 336,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,882,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,629,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 792.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,087,000 after purchasing an additional 833,373 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $50.64 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.65 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Arcosa from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Arcosa Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.