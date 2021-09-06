Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $998.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 998 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 984.96 ($12.87), with a volume of 4008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981 ($12.82).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMS. Libertas Partners lifted their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 902.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

