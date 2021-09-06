Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Hits New 52-Week High at $998.00

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 998 ($13.04) and last traded at GBX 984.96 ($12.87), with a volume of 4008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 981 ($12.82).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMS. Libertas Partners lifted their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 878 ($11.47) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 902.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 842.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

