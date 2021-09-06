Computacenter (LON:CCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,084.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,084 ($40.29) and last traded at GBX 3,027.60 ($39.56), with a volume of 2856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,006 ($39.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,734.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,571.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

