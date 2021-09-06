New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 470 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of FirstService worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $188.89 on Monday. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

