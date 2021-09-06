Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,370 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,700,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,332 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,512. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCRN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

CCRN stock opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $821.65 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

