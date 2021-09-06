Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Veritiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Veritiv in the first quarter worth $299,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Veritiv by 188.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Veritiv by 12.4% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE VRTV opened at $94.75 on Monday. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

