Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 55,697 iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EUFN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,652,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 121.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,738 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 51.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,932,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after purchasing an additional 657,375 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $9,314,000. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,924.9% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 288,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 274,300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

NASDAQ EUFN opened at $20.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $21.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.90.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.