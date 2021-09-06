Comparing Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) and Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) and Proxim Wireless (OTCMKTS:PRXM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and Proxim Wireless, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 2 0 1 0 1.67 Proxim Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ubiquiti currently has a consensus price target of $223.33, indicating a potential downside of 32.64%. Given Ubiquiti’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ubiquiti is more favorable than Proxim Wireless.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubiquiti and Proxim Wireless’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.28 billion 16.13 $380.30 million $9.78 33.90 Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Proxim Wireless.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Proxim Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 31.97% -277.26% 70.06% Proxim Wireless N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proxim Wireless has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 89.6% of Ubiquiti shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Proxim Wireless shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Proxim Wireless on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc. sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Proxim Wireless Company Profile

Proxim Wireless Corp. engages in the provision of broadband wireless network solutions. It also provides Wi-Fi, Point-to-Point, and Point-to-Multipoint 4G wireless network technologies for wireless Internet, video surveillance and backhaul applications. The firm’s products include Point-to-Multipoint/Wireless Broadband, Point-to-Point/Wireless Backhaul, Enterprise Wireless LAN, and Wireless NMS. Its solutions include Transportation, Backhaul, Government, Video Surveillance, Wireless Broadband / ISP, and Enterprise WLAN. The company was founded on May 5, 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

