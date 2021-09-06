Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $589,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $33.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 2.14. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.