Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 12,900 Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Frontline worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Danske raised Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Shares of NYSE FRO opened at $7.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.33. Frontline Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $9.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

