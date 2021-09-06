Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 2,374 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWCH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $26.04 on Monday. Switch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $1,112,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,321,321.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,361,125.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 947,815 shares of company stock valued at $20,631,140. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

