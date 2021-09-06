Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 955,560 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. SVB Leerink cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of KPTI stock opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $430.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.21. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

