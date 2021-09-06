Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 31,592 Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter worth $216,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 9.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock opened at $28.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $931.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $44.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.