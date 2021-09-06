Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,739 Shares of Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Neenah worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Neenah by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neenah by 47.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Neenah by 394.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neenah by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Neenah by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $51.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $874.85 million, a P/E ratio of -235.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.54.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

Separately, Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

