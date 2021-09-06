Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock Position Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80,699 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Welbilt worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Welbilt by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Welbilt by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT opened at $23.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welbilt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

