Morgan Stanley Sells 41,176 Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OMP opened at $21.58 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.