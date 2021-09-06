Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the first quarter worth about $128,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

Shares of FXC opened at $78.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.