Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 380.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 14.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 100.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 353,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 150.0% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $122.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $129.53.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

