Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,588 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Evolus were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 23.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Evolus by 74.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 40,904 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Evolus by 91.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 35,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evolus by 674.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 54,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $125,601.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rui Avelar sold 14,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $159,795.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,675.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and sold 164,860 shares valued at $1,779,481. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of EOLS opened at $9.62 on Monday. Evolus, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average of $11.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

