Morgan Stanley Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 150,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Republic First Bancorp worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,893,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic First Bancorp by 467.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBK opened at $3.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

