Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 71.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of HCI Group worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,738,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $7,859,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in HCI Group during the first quarter valued at $6,538,000. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

NYSE:HCI opened at $109.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $921.57 million, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.57. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts expect that HCI Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

